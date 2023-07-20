Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre should consult Law Boards on UCC: Jagan

Stating that the Centre has not yet prepared the draft bill for UCC, the CM urged them to avoid any speculation as no one knows its contents. 

Published: 20th July 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim religious heads and representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan at his camp office to share their opinion on the Uniform Civil Code. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day before the Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to begin, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said, “If practices related to various faiths and religions have to be streamlined, the Supreme Court, Law Commission and the Central government should consult with the Personal Law Boards to work on the changes. Otherwise, it may not work in a country like India which is guided by diversity.”

Jagan made the remarks in reference to the proposed Uniform Civil Code while addressing Muslim elders and representatives who met him at the Camp Office to share their opinions on the issue.

The UCC proposes to have a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Reiterating his commitment to the well-being of minorities and other weaker sections, Jagan assured the Muslim community that the government will not take any decision that will hurt their sentiments. Stating that the Centre has not yet prepared the draft bill for UCC, he urged them to avoid any speculation as no one knows its contents. 

“Parents are always impartial towards their children. We want to make it clear that there will be no compromise on the rights of Muslim women. Think of the steps you would take if you were the Chief Minister and give me your suggestions,” Jagan said. Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha and others were present.

