Flood alert in ASR district as Godavari level rises 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: With the water level in the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam is likely to cross 40 feet by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a high alert has been sounded in Chinturu, Yetapaka, VR Puram and Kunavaram mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Flood water at the discharge rate of 3 lakh to 4 lakh cusecs is expected to flow into Dowleswaram Barrage from Bhadrachalam via Polavaram by Thursday morning.

According to irrigation officials, it takes 18 hours for the flood water to travel from Bhadrachalam to Rajamahendravaram.

By Wednesday evening, the flood water level in the temple town of Bhadrachalam rose to 35 feet. As of now, surplus water is being discharged from Dowleswaram Barrage into the sea at the rate of 1.5 lakh cusecs.

With heavy rains lashing in the catchment areas of Indravati and Pranahita, tributaries of Godavari, and inflows into Godavari at Bhadrachalam have increased. People of six mandals, including Chinturu, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka in ASR district, Velerupadu and Kukkanoor in Eluru district are worried a lot as these mandals were worst hit during the 2022 floods.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in coastal districts. Strong winds with a speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in both coastal and Rayalseema districts. Light to moderate rains are predicted at a few places in the north coastal districts, and at one or two places in the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Thursday.

According to the Met Department, a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported at several places in Coastal Andhra and a few places in Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of 8 cm was reported at Chinturu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 7 cm in Paderu, 6 cm in Nellimarla of Vizinagaram and Veeraghatam of Parvathipuram Manyam. Rainfall up to 5 cm was reported at several places in coastal districts and up to 2 cm at a few places in Rayalaseema.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, who visited Polavaram project on Wednesday to review the flood situation, said though flood flow is around 1.2 lakh cusecs, they are not planning to stop works. “We will take a call, if there is a further increase in flood level in Godavari,” he said. He once again blamed the previous TDP regime for the woes of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

