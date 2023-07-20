Issue white paper on debts: Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a white paper on the borrowings made by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari said the State has been turned into a debt-ridden one owing to the more than Rs 7 lakh crore borrowings it made in the last four years.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said the State got Rs 97,000 crore debts by the time of bifurcation and the sum went up to Rs 3.62 lakh crore by the time the TDP government was dethroned.

“The YSRC, in the last four years, has made more than Rs 7 lakh crore borrowings and of which Rs 2.39 lakh crore are accounted while the remaining Rs 4.74 lakh crore are unaccounted,’’ she analysed.

These unofficial or unaccounted borrowings have now become a great burden on the State and are coming in the way of development, she opined and added that borrowings were made through liquor bonds and pledging government properties.

“Funds meant for gram panchayats have been diverted and so are the State Disaster Management Funds. The government has not even left Sinking Funds and used them also,’’ she alleged.

Purandeswari accused the YSRC government of not completing TIDCO houses depriving the poor people of housing and contractors stopped work as their bills are pending. “Some contractors have even resorted to suicide as they are not paid. They have executed works taking money on interest and they are under severe pressure,’’ she said.

Purandeswari said it is being projected that the Centre is backing the State government for its wrong deeds too.

“The Centre will take the responsibility of the borrowings made by the State in a proper way and not for those which are unaccounted and unofficial,’’ the State BJP chief asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a white paper on the borrowings made by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari said the State has been turned into a debt-ridden one owing to the more than Rs 7 lakh crore borrowings it made in the last four years. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said the State got Rs 97,000 crore debts by the time of bifurcation and the sum went up to Rs 3.62 lakh crore by the time the TDP government was dethroned. “The YSRC, in the last four years, has made more than Rs 7 lakh crore borrowings and of which Rs 2.39 lakh crore are accounted while the remaining Rs 4.74 lakh crore are unaccounted,’’ she analysed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These unofficial or unaccounted borrowings have now become a great burden on the State and are coming in the way of development, she opined and added that borrowings were made through liquor bonds and pledging government properties. “Funds meant for gram panchayats have been diverted and so are the State Disaster Management Funds. The government has not even left Sinking Funds and used them also,’’ she alleged. Purandeswari accused the YSRC government of not completing TIDCO houses depriving the poor people of housing and contractors stopped work as their bills are pending. “Some contractors have even resorted to suicide as they are not paid. They have executed works taking money on interest and they are under severe pressure,’’ she said. Purandeswari said it is being projected that the Centre is backing the State government for its wrong deeds too. “The Centre will take the responsibility of the borrowings made by the State in a proper way and not for those which are unaccounted and unofficial,’’ the State BJP chief asserted.