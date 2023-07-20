Our debts are for welfare: Minister Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday denounced the remarks of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari on the financial status of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons here, Amarnath said the remarks revealed that Purandeswari lacked basic awareness of the financial condition of the State government.

Taking exception to her remarks that the Centre would order a probe into debts made by the AP government, Amarnath said, “The State government is part of the constitutional setup and it spends funds as per requirements and the needs of 5.3 crore people as a continuous process. Every penny spent by the government is accounted.”

“We are answerable to the people and whatever money borrowed is being spent on people’s welfare and development. The State government is striking a fine balance between welfare and development,” he asserted.

The IT Minister further said, “The government is borrowing money through possible avenues, ways and means. Whenever there is a financial deficit, we are borrowing money within the limits as per the guidelines to meet it.”

He asked why Purandeswari did not question when the previous Chandrababu Naidu government borrowed a huge amount of money.

“It would have been better had she spoken on the debts of the previous TDP regime. Is Purandeswari unaware of the misuse of funds during the TDP regime? Why did not she speak on large-scale irregularities committed by the TDP government?” he asked.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is spending every rupee judiciously for the welfare of people. It is better for the State BJP chief to know facts before criticising the YSRC government,” he advised.

