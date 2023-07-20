Pawan discusses State politics with Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after 38 partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met in New Delhi, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. JSP is an ally of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

During the 25-minute meeting held at Shah’s office, the leaders discussed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the future course of action that needs to be adopted.

Soon after the meeting, the JSP chief tweeted, “Had an excellent meeting with Minister for Home ‘Sri Amit Shah ji’. And I am sure this interaction will lead to a constructive, decisive and prosperous future for the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

The Union Minister, too, took to Twitter and said, “Met Shri Pawan Kalyan, President of the Jana Sena Party, and exchanged thoughts about the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people.”

We discussed ways to strengthen BJP and JSP alliance: Muraleedharan

Earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar held discussions with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is also the BJP in-charge in Andhra Pradesh. After the meeting, Muraleedharan tweeted that he was delighted to host the JSP chief at his residence. “Discussed ways to further strengthen the BJP and JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar was also present. Pawan arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening to attend the NDA meeting on Tuesday. He is expected to stay in the national capital on Thursday and meet a few more BJP leaders before returning home.

