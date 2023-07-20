Six held for thrashing and urinating on tribal

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a video of nine youngsters thrashing and urinating on a tribal youth went viral in Prakasam district on Wednesday. The incident took place a month ago. The victim was identified as Mota Naveen.

While Mannem Ramanjaneyulu Chowdary has been listed as the key accused in the case, the others involved are Abhilash, Shaik Sadiq Gafoor, Appanboyina Jaya Shankar, Chapala Prabhu, and Ekambaram Narendra alias Tillu. Three other accused, including Ramanjaneyulu, are absconding.

Elaborating, police said Naveen and Ramanjaneyulu have a criminal background and were involved in more than 40 cases of theft and other crimes, including a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. However, they developed differences and parted ways.

On January 3, Naveen was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl under the Ongole I-Town police station limits. Even after his release from jail, he continued to harass the girl.

Ongole tribal thrashed: Special team formed to nab three other accused

The minor’s close friend Abhilash and her juvenile brother warned Naveen against harassing the girl, but he did not mend his ways. Following this, Abhilash and the girl’s brother approached Ramanjaneyulu for help.

“On June 19, the key accused and his friends Prabhu and Tillu went to Naveen’s house on the pretext of burying the hatchet. The accused, Naveen and his brother Raja consumed liquor and went to the outskirts of Ongole town to meet Abhilash. Heated arguments between the tribal, Ramanjaneyulu, Abhilash and his friends Shaik Sadiq Gafoor and Appanboyina Jaya Shankar escalated. All the accused in the case, including the three juveniles, thrashed Naveen with sticks and stones. Raja was also hurt in the incident,” the police explained.

While Raja was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Ongole, Naveen was admitted to another hospital. Ongole Taluka police registered a case under IPC Sections 324, 506 read with 34 based on Raja’s complaint. Naveen did not lodge any complaint, police said. “Raja did not mention anything about the accused urinating on his brother in his statement. After the video went viral and during the investigation, we came to know that two of the accused urinated on Naveen. We have altered the Sections and included 307 (attempt to murder) and also Section 3(1) (R) (S), 3(2) (V) (Va) of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on July 15,” the police added.

Three minors involved

Three of the six arrested are juveniles. The victim and key accused have a criminal background. After the video of the incident went viral, police learnt that two of the accused urinated on the tribal. They altered the case and included IPC Section 307 and also Section 3(1) (R) (S), 3(2) (V) (Va) of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on July 15

ONGOLE: Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a video of nine youngsters thrashing and urinating on a tribal youth went viral in Prakasam district on Wednesday. The incident took place a month ago. The victim was identified as Mota Naveen. While Mannem Ramanjaneyulu Chowdary has been listed as the key accused in the case, the others involved are Abhilash, Shaik Sadiq Gafoor, Appanboyina Jaya Shankar, Chapala Prabhu, and Ekambaram Narendra alias Tillu. Three other accused, including Ramanjaneyulu, are absconding. Elaborating, police said Naveen and Ramanjaneyulu have a criminal background and were involved in more than 40 cases of theft and other crimes, including a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. However, they developed differences and parted ways.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On January 3, Naveen was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl under the Ongole I-Town police station limits. Even after his release from jail, he continued to harass the girl. Ongole tribal thrashed: Special team formed to nab three other accused The minor’s close friend Abhilash and her juvenile brother warned Naveen against harassing the girl, but he did not mend his ways. Following this, Abhilash and the girl’s brother approached Ramanjaneyulu for help. “On June 19, the key accused and his friends Prabhu and Tillu went to Naveen’s house on the pretext of burying the hatchet. The accused, Naveen and his brother Raja consumed liquor and went to the outskirts of Ongole town to meet Abhilash. Heated arguments between the tribal, Ramanjaneyulu, Abhilash and his friends Shaik Sadiq Gafoor and Appanboyina Jaya Shankar escalated. All the accused in the case, including the three juveniles, thrashed Naveen with sticks and stones. Raja was also hurt in the incident,” the police explained. While Raja was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Ongole, Naveen was admitted to another hospital. Ongole Taluka police registered a case under IPC Sections 324, 506 read with 34 based on Raja’s complaint. Naveen did not lodge any complaint, police said. “Raja did not mention anything about the accused urinating on his brother in his statement. After the video went viral and during the investigation, we came to know that two of the accused urinated on Naveen. We have altered the Sections and included 307 (attempt to murder) and also Section 3(1) (R) (S), 3(2) (V) (Va) of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on July 15,” the police added. Three minors involved Three of the six arrested are juveniles. The victim and key accused have a criminal background. After the video of the incident went viral, police learnt that two of the accused urinated on the tribal. They altered the case and included IPC Section 307 and also Section 3(1) (R) (S), 3(2) (V) (Va) of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on July 15