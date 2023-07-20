Two-storey ocean deck set to come up in Vizag soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny will soon have a two-storey ocean deck on the southeast corner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Park at MGM Park near the old lighthouse, VMRDA joint commissioner V Ravindra said on Wednesday.

Ravindra told reporters that a proposal has been readied to build a G+1 ocean deck in a 100-metre area with 50 m of the structure over the sea and 50 m on the land.

The estimated cost of the project has been marked at Rs 7.8 crore. Stating that clearance under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) will be taken for the project, the official said as per the plan, a restaurant will come up on the ground floor and a viewpoint on the first floor of the deck.

“The proposal for the project was approved during a VMRDA board meeting. After getting other permissions, tenders will be invited this month. Construction of the ocean deck will be completed by the end of this year,” he explained.

On the 11-floor multi-level car parking project taken up with Rs 80 crore in 1.35 acres in Siripuram opposite the VMRDA office, Ravindra said construction has picked pace and is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

“Five floors with a plinth area of 1.90 lakh sq. ft will be earmarked for 430 cars and 400 two-wheelers, while shops, offices and other commercial establishments will come up on the remaining six floors in 1.64 lakh sq. ft,” he said.

Referring to the proposed Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute which will be constructed with Rs 88 crore, the official said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been sent to the government for approval. He added works for eight masterplan roads are in various stages of construction.

VMRDA takes up two convention centres

Among other projects, the VMRDA has also taken up the construction of two convention centres in Pendurthi and Yendada.

“Both the convention centres will have a capacity to accommodate 1,000 people. For the G+1 structure in Pendurthi, VMRDA has provided Rs 39 crore, while Rs 2 crore was allocated from the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund. In Yendada, the convention centre is being built with Rs 6.87 crore. Of the total, VMRDA has allocated Rs 4.87 crore and Rs 2 crore was sanctioned from the MPLADS funds,’’ he explained.

On the road over bridge (RoB) at NAD Flyover, Ravindra said works began after the railway authorities approved the project. The RoB, being constructed with Rs 28 crore, is likely to be completed by January 2024, he said.

Housing for poor

The VMRDA has also taken up projects as part of the housing for the poor under the State government’s Navratnalu flagship scheme with Rs 4,828 crore. As many as 1,41,654 plots have been developed in 83 layouts with an expenditure of Rs175 crore. Ravindra said Rs 30 crore is being spent on temporary infra facilities such as borewells, cement godowns, approach roads and temporary light.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny will soon have a two-storey ocean deck on the southeast corner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Park at MGM Park near the old lighthouse, VMRDA joint commissioner V Ravindra said on Wednesday. Ravindra told reporters that a proposal has been readied to build a G+1 ocean deck in a 100-metre area with 50 m of the structure over the sea and 50 m on the land. The estimated cost of the project has been marked at Rs 7.8 crore. Stating that clearance under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) will be taken for the project, the official said as per the plan, a restaurant will come up on the ground floor and a viewpoint on the first floor of the deck.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The proposal for the project was approved during a VMRDA board meeting. After getting other permissions, tenders will be invited this month. Construction of the ocean deck will be completed by the end of this year,” he explained. On the 11-floor multi-level car parking project taken up with Rs 80 crore in 1.35 acres in Siripuram opposite the VMRDA office, Ravindra said construction has picked pace and is likely to be completed by the end of this year. “Five floors with a plinth area of 1.90 lakh sq. ft will be earmarked for 430 cars and 400 two-wheelers, while shops, offices and other commercial establishments will come up on the remaining six floors in 1.64 lakh sq. ft,” he said. Referring to the proposed Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute which will be constructed with Rs 88 crore, the official said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been sent to the government for approval. He added works for eight masterplan roads are in various stages of construction. VMRDA takes up two convention centres Among other projects, the VMRDA has also taken up the construction of two convention centres in Pendurthi and Yendada. “Both the convention centres will have a capacity to accommodate 1,000 people. For the G+1 structure in Pendurthi, VMRDA has provided Rs 39 crore, while Rs 2 crore was allocated from the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund. In Yendada, the convention centre is being built with Rs 6.87 crore. Of the total, VMRDA has allocated Rs 4.87 crore and Rs 2 crore was sanctioned from the MPLADS funds,’’ he explained. On the road over bridge (RoB) at NAD Flyover, Ravindra said works began after the railway authorities approved the project. The RoB, being constructed with Rs 28 crore, is likely to be completed by January 2024, he said. Housing for poor The VMRDA has also taken up projects as part of the housing for the poor under the State government’s Navratnalu flagship scheme with Rs 4,828 crore. As many as 1,41,654 plots have been developed in 83 layouts with an expenditure of Rs175 crore. Ravindra said Rs 30 crore is being spent on temporary infra facilities such as borewells, cement godowns, approach roads and temporary light.