Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,500 police personnel deployed in Venkatagiri

The CM will be arriving in the town to credit money into the bank accounts of weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme and various other development works.

Published: 21st July 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Venkatagiri town on Friday, as many as 1,500 police personnel, including six additional SPs. 17 DSPs, 44 CIs, 103 SIs, 329 ASI/HCs, 451 constables, 113 Mahila police officers, 145 home guards and 13 special police party teams have been deployed.

The CM will be arriving in the town to credit money into the bank accounts of weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme and various other development works. Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy asked the police personnel to report their duties as per the allotted scheduled time at their respective places. He directed the police personnel to be cautious during Jagan’s visit.

Later, the department performed the convoy trial run from the helipad at Venkatagiri Junior College to the meeting venue. The SP further issued a slew of suggestions to the police personnel to avert any kind of untoward incidents during the CM’s programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
policeYSRCVenkatagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp