1,500 police personnel deployed in Venkatagiri

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Venkatagiri town on Friday, as many as 1,500 police personnel, including six additional SPs. 17 DSPs, 44 CIs, 103 SIs, 329 ASI/HCs, 451 constables, 113 Mahila police officers, 145 home guards and 13 special police party teams have been deployed.

The CM will be arriving in the town to credit money into the bank accounts of weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme and various other development works. Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy asked the police personnel to report their duties as per the allotted scheduled time at their respective places. He directed the police personnel to be cautious during Jagan’s visit.

Later, the department performed the convoy trial run from the helipad at Venkatagiri Junior College to the meeting venue. The SP further issued a slew of suggestions to the police personnel to avert any kind of untoward incidents during the CM’s programme.

TIRUPATI: Ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Venkatagiri town on Friday, as many as 1,500 police personnel, including six additional SPs. 17 DSPs, 44 CIs, 103 SIs, 329 ASI/HCs, 451 constables, 113 Mahila police officers, 145 home guards and 13 special police party teams have been deployed. The CM will be arriving in the town to credit money into the bank accounts of weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme and various other development works. Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy asked the police personnel to report their duties as per the allotted scheduled time at their respective places. He directed the police personnel to be cautious during Jagan’s visit. Later, the department performed the convoy trial run from the helipad at Venkatagiri Junior College to the meeting venue. The SP further issued a slew of suggestions to the police personnel to avert any kind of untoward incidents during the CM’s programme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });