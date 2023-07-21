Home States Andhra Pradesh

80,686 handloom weavers to get Rs 193.6 crore under Nethanna Nestham

Under the scheme, the government is extending a helping hand to  handloom weavers by providing financial assistance regularly to make them self-reliant.

Published: 21st July 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

With handloom weavers reeling under the second lockdown, designers and entrepreneurs reach out to them

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 193.64 crore directly into the bank accounts of 80,686 beneficiaries across the State under the YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme with the click of a button at a programme in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district on Friday.

Under the scheme, the government is extending a helping hand to handloom weavers by providing financial assistance regularly to make them self-reliant. It is providing financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum to the handloom weaver families owning looms. The government is extending financial aid to the beneficiaries of Nethanna Nestham for the fifth year. With Friday’s assistance, the government has paid Rs 1.20 lakh to each eligible weaver family under the scheme.

Since the formation of the YSRC government, Rs 969.77 crore has been disbursed under YSR Nethanna Nestham, Rs 1,396.45 crore as pensions and Rs 468.84 crore to APCO (including Rs 103 crore kept pending to APCO by the previous government). The total amount spent under the three schemes alone for the welfare of weavers is Rs 2,835.06 crore, officials said.

With the assistance, a majority of beneficiaries have upgraded their looms to produce quality fabrics with modern designs. Apart from this, the government has entered into agreements with e-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, GoCoop, Loomfolks, Mirraw, and Paytm to provide international marketing facilities to handloom weavers for their products

While the previous TDP regime had spent Rs 442 crore in five years towards the welfare of weavers, the present government has spent a whopping Rs 3,706 crore for their welfare in four years, officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRChandloom weaversNethanna Nestham Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp