As Godavari swells, high alert sounded in five districts

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: A high alert was sounded in the mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju, East and West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru districts along the River Godavari in view of the rising flood levels on Thursday. The first warning was issued at Bhadrachalam as the water level crossed the 43 ft mark. Flood levels are expected to touch 48 ft by Friday morning. Surplus water was released into the sea from the Dowleswaram barrage at the rate of 7.50 lakh cusecs.

Dowleswaram Barrage head works executive engineer Kasi Visveswara Rao explained that incessant rains in the upper catchment areas of the River Godavari for the last couple of days resulted in the inundation of low-lying areas under the Dowleswaram barrage. Authorities said if the water level touches 11.75 ft at the barrage, the first warning is likely to be issued on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, officials in all five districts are gearing up to tackle the situation. Steps are underway to evacuate people from Velerupadu, Kukkunoor and 19 other villages in Polavaram mandal of Eluru district, Kunavaram, Chintur, Yetapaka, and VR Puram mandals in ASR district, as they would be the first to be affected by the flood.ASR district Collector Sumit Kumar visited Kunavaram, Chintur and VR Puram mandals and declared two days of holidays for schools.

Eluru collector Y Prasanna Venkatesh said the water level in the upper cofferdam surged to 32 metres and stood at 22 metres in the lower cofferdam. Pregnant women were shifted from Koida and Katkur villages to the Jangareddygudem government hospital. Tribal families from Repakagomma were shifted to Dacharam and Nemalipet RR colonies. NDRF teams are expected to take up rescue operations in the two mandals.

