CID case against Naidu: Hearing to continue today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The case registered by AP CID against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former municipal administration minister P Narayana is not valid, argued senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the two accused during the case hearing on Thursday.

He argued that for political vendetta, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a false complaint and the CID registered it. He requested the court to dismiss the case against Naidu and Narayana. He said GO 41 issued on February 17, 2016, with regard to assigned lands, was issued with genuine reason and no officials of the departments concerned had raised any objections in their note files.

The objective behind the GO was to protect assigned lands, he asserted and reminded the court that only after 32 days after GO was issued, the then Chief Minister had ratified it. Stating that there were no ill motives behind the GO, he said the complaint was lodged five years after the GO was issued. He argued that the sections mentioned in the case are not applicable. As the time was short for hearing the full-fledged arguments in the case, Justice VRK Krupa Sagar on Thursday adjourned the case hearing to Friday.

Stating that there were irregularities with regard to assigned lands in the Amaravati region, MLA Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint against the former CM and the minister in February 2021 and the CID registered a case against Naidu and Narayana in March 2021. Cases were also registered against Narayana under SC, ST Act and Assigned Lands Transfer (Prohibition ) Act.

