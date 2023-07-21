Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt sets up 30 counters for subsidised rice and dal

The District Civil Supplies authorities established the special counters with the support of the Prakasam Zilla Dal Millers Association and Rice Millers Associations.

Published: 21st July 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of the surge in the prices of essential commodities, the State government has directed the Civil Supplies department officials to take the support of local dal millers and rice millers associations for providing red gram and rice at special subsidised rates to the people in the district until the prices are normalised.

Following the directions of the State Civil Supplies commissioner, the department has established 30 government centres that provide rice and dal at subsidised rates in Ongole and Kanigiri revenue division limits.

A few more counters are yet to be established in the Markapuram revenue division. The government will provide one kilo of rice for Rs 47, Rs 48 and Rs 49 and one-kilo red gram (dal) for Rs 136 against the market prices of Rs 56- Rs 57 per kilo of rice and Rs 150 per kg of dal respectively.

