Health centres in NTR district get major boost

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district now boasts 48 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), 23 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 257 YSR Village Health Clinics (YSR VHCs) equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and an array of essential drugs.

In the 48 UPHCs, a comprehensive range of 63 diagnostic tests are being conducted regularly, providing essential medical insights to an appreciable number of patients. Additionally, these centres are stocked with 172 varieties of drugs, ensuring that patients receive the necessary medications promptly. A doctor has been allocated to coordinate with ultrasonic scanning equipment in eight UPHCs in the district.

Similarly, in 23 PHCs across the district, 63 diagnostic tests are being performed regularly, except for a few centres where 45 tests are available due to the pending arrival of specialised equipment. These PHCs also have access to the same 172 drugs, guaranteeing quality healthcare to the majority of the population.

The recent establishment of 257 YSR VHCs has been a game-changer for healthcare accessibility in the district. These clinics provide a set of 14 vital diagnostic tests and offer 105 essential drugs, strengthening medical services at the grassroots level.

Additionally, outpatient visits have also increased significantly under the government’s family physician concept. The family physicians are not only conducting medical tests but also promoting health awareness and providing counselling services.

Chidatha Rameshwari from Patamata emphasised the positive impact of these initiatives, and said, “The availability of diagnostic tests and drugs in the UPHCs, PHCs, and YSR VHCs has significantly improved the accessibility of healthcare to the public. This is a commendable development in our region. Earlier, one had to depend on the Government General Hospital (GGHs) or other private labs for diagnostic tests and drugs too,” she added.

“The diagnostic equipment in UPHCs and PHCs includes three-part haematology analysers, biochemistry analysers, electrolyte analysers, and state-of-the-art microscopes, allowing for accurate diagnosis. These centres efficiently conduct tests such as complete blood picture (CBP), liver function test (LSO), renal function test (RFT), lipid profile, electrolyte analysis (sodium, potassium levels), blood sugar, and screening for several diseases,” she observed.

DMHO Dr Macharla Suhasini lauded the success of the installation of diagnostic equipment in PHCs and UPHCs. “In case of specialised care, patients can be referred to teaching hospitals now, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district now boasts 48 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), 23 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 257 YSR Village Health Clinics (YSR VHCs) equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and an array of essential drugs. In the 48 UPHCs, a comprehensive range of 63 diagnostic tests are being conducted regularly, providing essential medical insights to an appreciable number of patients. Additionally, these centres are stocked with 172 varieties of drugs, ensuring that patients receive the necessary medications promptly. A doctor has been allocated to coordinate with ultrasonic scanning equipment in eight UPHCs in the district. Similarly, in 23 PHCs across the district, 63 diagnostic tests are being performed regularly, except for a few centres where 45 tests are available due to the pending arrival of specialised equipment. These PHCs also have access to the same 172 drugs, guaranteeing quality healthcare to the majority of the population.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The recent establishment of 257 YSR VHCs has been a game-changer for healthcare accessibility in the district. These clinics provide a set of 14 vital diagnostic tests and offer 105 essential drugs, strengthening medical services at the grassroots level. Additionally, outpatient visits have also increased significantly under the government’s family physician concept. The family physicians are not only conducting medical tests but also promoting health awareness and providing counselling services. Chidatha Rameshwari from Patamata emphasised the positive impact of these initiatives, and said, “The availability of diagnostic tests and drugs in the UPHCs, PHCs, and YSR VHCs has significantly improved the accessibility of healthcare to the public. This is a commendable development in our region. Earlier, one had to depend on the Government General Hospital (GGHs) or other private labs for diagnostic tests and drugs too,” she added. “The diagnostic equipment in UPHCs and PHCs includes three-part haematology analysers, biochemistry analysers, electrolyte analysers, and state-of-the-art microscopes, allowing for accurate diagnosis. These centres efficiently conduct tests such as complete blood picture (CBP), liver function test (LSO), renal function test (RFT), lipid profile, electrolyte analysis (sodium, potassium levels), blood sugar, and screening for several diseases,” she observed. DMHO Dr Macharla Suhasini lauded the success of the installation of diagnostic equipment in PHCs and UPHCs. “In case of specialised care, patients can be referred to teaching hospitals now, he added.