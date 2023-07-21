Light to moderate rain likely today, says IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in both Coastal districts and the Rayalaseema region. Light to moderate rains are also likely at a few places in Coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Friday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Thursday, heavy rainfall occurred at a few places over Alluri Sitarama Raju district and one or two places in the Eluru district of north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rains were reported at several places across the State.

The highest rainfall of 10 cm was reported in Chintur of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by nine cm in Koida of Eluru district, eight cm in Kunavaram of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kukunoor of Eluru district. Rainfall up to 5 cm was reported at several places in Coastal districts and up to 1 cm at a few places in the Rayalaseema region.

A low-pressure area has been formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and it now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

