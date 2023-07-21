Pawan Kalyan holds talks with Nadda to strengthen pact

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, along with his party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. Pawan Kalyan, who went to Delhi to attend the NDA allies meeting on Monday evening, met BJP Central leaders.

Addressing a gathering at his party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday after returning from New Delhi, the JSP chief said he held in-depth discussions with the BJP leadership on strengthening of the alliance between the two parties in the State. “You will all know what those key decisions are in the coming days,” Pawan said.

The JSP will strive to oust the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the ensuing elections.

“The JSP’s mark will be there in the government to be formed in the State,” he asserted. Regarding the Chief Minister’s post, he said people should make it happen. “Now, the task before us all is to send Jagan home packing, if not to Cherlapally hail,” he told party activists.

