Perni complains to CS against Eluru collector for his absence at Zilla Parishad meeting

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) expressed his displeasure over the absence of Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh at the Zilla Parishad meeting held three days ago.

Perni approached Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday and complained against Venkatesh. It is learnt that soon after Perni’s complaint, Venkatesh received a phone call from the Chief Minister’s Office seeking his explanation for his absence at the ZP meeting. Venkatesh reportedly rushed to the CMO and gave his explanation for his absence at the ZP meeting.

Addressing the media, Nani said he has no intention of taking up the issue with the CS other than making the District Collectors attend the Zilla Parishad meetings without fail to resolve people’s issues. “It is the Collector’s responsibility to attend the Zilla Parishad meeting,” Nani explained.

