Prove data theft charge, dares Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Giving a strong counter to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on his allegation of data theft against the State government, former minister and YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday dared the actor-politician to prove his allegation.

“You claim that you maintain good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. If that is so, let there be an inquiry into data theft by any Central agency,’’ he challenged. Nani said the government is going ahead with legal recourse against Pawan Kalyan as he is deliberately making defamatory remarks against the volunteer system to demoralise volunteers.

“Where were you when the previous TDP government misused the personal information of people of the State? Why were you silent then?’’ Nani questioned. The JSP chief’s wild remarks against the volunteer system have lacked any sense. The court will decide as to what action can be taken against Pawan Kalyan and he will be sent to prison if it is proved that his allegations against volunteers are wrong,’’ the former minister observed.

Nani sought to know what Pawan Kalyan could achieve if he maintains good relations with Modi and Amit Shah. “If you have such good relations with the Centre, why did not you get an appointment with Modi for the past eight years?’’ Nani questioned.

