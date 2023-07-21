Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready to go to jail for people: Pawan Kalyan

He reiterated his demand for an in-depth probe into FOA, an agency at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad, which is illegally in possession of the data pertaining to people of AP.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sharply reacting to the issuance of a GO by the State government to prosecute him in court for his adverse remarks on the volunteers system, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday affirmed that he stands by what he said.

“When I say something, I know the risk. I am ready to go to jail and receive blows for the future of my State and people. The GO issued for my prosecution will spell the downfall of the YSRC government,” he asserted.

Addressing a gathering at his party office in Mangalagiri after welcoming former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu into the Jana Sena Party fold, he said the government wants to prosecute him for his comments on the volunteer system, but what should be done when the YSRC government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had resorted to data theft, which is a constitutional violation and a punishable offence under the law.

Describing the volunteer system as exploitation of 2.5 lakh youths in the State by the government, he said, “They are being paid a mere Rs 124.33 a day while daily wage under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is much higher than the amount. A white paper on the volunteer system should be released to reveal the facts.”

