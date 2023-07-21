Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC ready to face JSP or group of three: Subba Reddy

Reacting to the State BJP chief D Purandeswari’s remarks on the borrowings of the YSRC government, he said she was not able to see development.

Published: 21st July 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The YSRC is ready whether Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan comes alone or with a group of three for the ensuing elections,” said TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. Speaking to media persons on his arrival at the airport here on Thursday, Subba Reddy said the JSP chief was telling for the last six months that the three parties would fight together in polls.

He dared the three parties whether they are ready to take on YSRC. “The welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will enable the YSRC to retain power in the State in the ensuing elections,” he asserted.

Reacting to the State BJP chief D Purandeswari’s remarks on the borrowings of the YSRC government, he said she was not able to see development. “They seem to be talking with an agenda to target the YSRC government. People are keenly observing the way various welfare schemes are being implemented in the State in a transparent manner in the last four years,” he asserted.

