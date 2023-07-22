Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh DGP: Don’t assign duties to Mahila Police

The main purpose of setting up Mahila Police is to identify the problems faced by women and children in villages and wards, and address them by coordinating with other departments.

Published: 22nd July 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy

DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Friday directed all the  SPs, DIGs and CPs not to depute or assign regular duties to Grama and Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis (GWMSKs) or Mahila Police. It may be recalled that the State government on January 12, 2022 issued a GO, framing service rules for Mahila Police by recognising them as a separate cadre within the Police Department.

The main purpose of setting up Mahila Police is to identify the problems faced by women and children in villages and wards, and address them by coordinating with other departments. Mahila Police also provide all the necessary assistance to women facing any problems such as domestic violence and sexual harassment.“Stern action will be initiated against the police officers if they are found assigning bandobast and regular duties to Mahila Police,” the DGP warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis Mahila Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp