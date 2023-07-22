Andhra Pradesh DGP: Don’t assign duties to Mahila Police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Friday directed all the SPs, DIGs and CPs not to depute or assign regular duties to Grama and Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis (GWMSKs) or Mahila Police. It may be recalled that the State government on January 12, 2022 issued a GO, framing service rules for Mahila Police by recognising them as a separate cadre within the Police Department.

The main purpose of setting up Mahila Police is to identify the problems faced by women and children in villages and wards, and address them by coordinating with other departments. Mahila Police also provide all the necessary assistance to women facing any problems such as domestic violence and sexual harassment.“Stern action will be initiated against the police officers if they are found assigning bandobast and regular duties to Mahila Police,” the DGP warned.

