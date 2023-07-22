Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister urged to release job calendar

On the occasion, he brought to the notice of the minister that EWS students had lost their chance due to non-reduction of cutoff for them in the preliminary examination.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unemployed youth urged Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana to allocate one mark for each question that was wrongly given in the preliminary examination for SI and constable posts. President of AP Unemployment JAC Samayam Hemant Kumar gave a petition to the Education Minister at his bungalow in Vijayawada on Friday on behalf of the unemployed youth of the State. On the occasion, he brought to the notice of the minister that EWS students had lost their chance due to non-reduction of cutoff for them in the preliminary examination.

Later Hemantha Kumar addressed the media and said, “We asked the minister to release the job calendar, mega DSC and posts in the digital library department as the government promised during Police Martyr’s Day. We demanded in the representation given to the minister to release the notification for 6,500 police department jobs. Adding to these we appealed to the minister to issue notification for 26,000 pending jobs, which are to be announced for the past four years.”

“We also urged the minister to release notifications to increase the age limit for general candidates to 47 years for AP DSC, 27 years for constable, 30 years for SI and 32 years for fire and jail wardens,” he said.Hemant Kumar emphasised that the Minister has responded positively to the demands.

Botcha Satyanarayana

