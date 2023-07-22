Donations to SRIVANI Trust set to reach Rs 1,000 crore

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam (SRIVANI) Trust is inching closer towards receiving donations to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by the end of first half of financial year 2023-24.“This implies that the Trust has received Rs 1,000 crore since its inception,” the officials said and added that contributions to the Trust have touched Rs 861 crore by the end of June this month.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), along with the State Endowments Department and Samarasata Sewa Foundation (SSF), has initiated a first of its kind mega religious activity using the donations.

The Trust collects donations online and offline. The money is then invested in Fixed Deposits and the interest received from the bank is spent towards objectives of the Trust. As part of its Dharma Prachara in areas that are more prone for religious conversions, the SRIVANI Trust has resolved to construct Bhajana Mandirams in 2,273 SC/ST/Fishermen colonies across Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

They explained that the Endowments Department and SSF have taken up construction for 1,953 and 320 Bhajana Mandirams respectively, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh each.With the introduction of the scheme, the TTD said the involvement of touts have come down to a large extent.

The TTD has sold out tickets under the SRIVANI quota for the next three months. Recently, the TTD had issued a white paper after it was alleged that funds contributed to the Trust were being misused. The Trust was registered under Section 12 A of the Income Tax Act.

In a resolution dated August 28, 2018, the TTD Trust Board had resolved to form the SRIVANI Trust with an objective to support renovation, reconstruction of old temples and construction of new temples, Bhajana Mandirams as part of Dharma Prachara.In its resolution in June 2023, the Trust resolved to release Rs 5,000 for Archakas of temples constructed with the assistance of TTD.

