Home States Andhra Pradesh

Donations to SRIVANI Trust set to reach Rs 1,000 crore

The TTD has sold out tickets under the SRIVANI quota for the next three months.

Published: 22nd July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

A file photo of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala, in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS)

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam (SRIVANI) Trust is inching closer towards receiving donations to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by the end of first half of financial year 2023-24.“This implies that the Trust has received Rs 1,000 crore since its inception,” the officials said and added that contributions to the Trust have touched Rs 861 crore by the end of June this month.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), along with the State Endowments Department and Samarasata Sewa Foundation (SSF), has initiated a first of its kind mega religious activity using the donations.

The Trust collects donations online and offline. The money is then invested in Fixed Deposits and the interest received from the bank is spent towards objectives of the Trust. As part of its Dharma Prachara in areas that are more prone for religious conversions, the SRIVANI Trust has resolved to construct Bhajana Mandirams in 2,273 SC/ST/Fishermen colonies across Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

They explained that the Endowments Department and SSF have taken up construction for 1,953 and 320 Bhajana Mandirams respectively, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh each.With the introduction of the scheme, the TTD said the involvement of touts have come down to a large extent.

The TTD has sold out tickets under the SRIVANI quota for the next three months. Recently, the TTD had issued a white paper after it was alleged that funds contributed to the Trust were being misused. The Trust was registered under Section 12 A of the Income Tax Act.

In a resolution dated August 28, 2018, the TTD Trust Board had resolved to form the SRIVANI Trust with an objective to support renovation, reconstruction of old temples and construction of new temples, Bhajana Mandirams as part of Dharma Prachara.In its resolution in June 2023, the Trust resolved to release Rs 5,000 for Archakas of temples constructed with the assistance of TTD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam SRIVANI Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp