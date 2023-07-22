Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guruvulu appointed YSRC Visakhapatnam district chief

According to party sources, apart from Guruvulu, the names of Tynala Vijaya Kumar, SA Rahman and Behara Bhaskara Rao were considered for the post.

DCCB Chairman Kola Guruvulu with YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy in Vizag on Friday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC leadership has appointed District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Kola Guruvulu as the party district president. After resignation of Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who has the Jana Sena Party, the YSRC leadership considered quite a few names for the post and finally selected Guruvulu. He was chairman of the State Fishermen’s Welfare Development Corporation for two years. He unsuccessfully contested for the MLC seat under the MLAs quota.

He was appointed the DCCB Chairman for a six-month tenure three days ago. However, the YSRC high command issued orders appointing him as the president of the party Visakhapatnam district president. His defeat by one vote in the MLC election, had generated a lot of sympathy for him and the party rewarded him with the DCCB Chairman post and now he was made the party district president. After the resignation of Panchakarla to the post, the YSRC leadership took over a week to find the new district unit president.

According to party sources, apart from Guruvulu, the names of Tynala Vijaya Kumar, SA Rahman and Behara Bhaskara Rao were considered for the post. The YSRC leadership has chosen Guruvulu to consolidate the support of fishermen, who are the deciding factor in some constituencies, particularly Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East and South.

