Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next three days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Amaravati Centre has issued a weather alert for Andhra Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall and strong winds from July 22 to July 25. The current low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast is expected to move slowly west-northwestward across South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

As a result, strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Saturday.

Additionally, Srikakulam and Parvathipuirm Manyam districts are likely to record heavy rainfall at one or two places on this date. The weather situation remains the same on July 23, as the influence of the low-pressure area persists.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Moreover, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

Notably, Prakasam, Bapatla, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Nandyala districts may receive heavy rainfall at one or two places. On July 24, the IMD also warned of the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. This weather development is expected to bring heavy rainfall to isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

Especially Prakasam, Bapatla, ASR, and Nandyala districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall at one or two places. The weather remains unpredictable on July 25, with Nellore, Prakasam, and Bapatla likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Tirupati, Guntur, Kakinada, and Konaseema are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

