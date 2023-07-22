Houses for poor: Jagan to lay stone on July 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav inspected the arrangements of the programme in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay foundation stone for the construction of houses to poor people in Amaravati as part of ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme on July 24.

Expecting a huge number of people would attend the event, instructions were given to the authorities regarding the arrangements. As part of his inspection, he visited the vehicle parking area at Manthan Ashram in Venkatapalem and instructed the officials to take measures to ensure no inconvenience caused to the vehicles coming from both districts.

Vivek yadav instructed the CRDA chief engineers CH Dhanunjay and G Pallam Raju to speed up the arrangements, including setting up of the helipad. He also inspected the foundation programme arrangements of social infra projects at Krishnayapalem Layout which will be constructed by spending Rs 72.06 crore.

Later, he took stock of the sampling arrangements where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate plantation drive at Navalur Layout. On the occasion, commissioner Vivek Yadav instructed the assistant director of landscape and environment M Hari Prasad, and horticulture officer A Sivarama Krishna to make adequate measures.

Later the commissioner visited the Mandal Parishad school which was constructed under the smart city project at Malkapuram and also inspected the construction works of the Health centre at Navuluru village. Additional Commissioner of CRDA Alim Basha and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav inspected the arrangements of the programme in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay foundation stone for the construction of houses to poor people in Amaravati as part of ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme on July 24. Expecting a huge number of people would attend the event, instructions were given to the authorities regarding the arrangements. As part of his inspection, he visited the vehicle parking area at Manthan Ashram in Venkatapalem and instructed the officials to take measures to ensure no inconvenience caused to the vehicles coming from both districts. Vivek yadav instructed the CRDA chief engineers CH Dhanunjay and G Pallam Raju to speed up the arrangements, including setting up of the helipad. He also inspected the foundation programme arrangements of social infra projects at Krishnayapalem Layout which will be constructed by spending Rs 72.06 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, he took stock of the sampling arrangements where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate plantation drive at Navalur Layout. On the occasion, commissioner Vivek Yadav instructed the assistant director of landscape and environment M Hari Prasad, and horticulture officer A Sivarama Krishna to make adequate measures. Later the commissioner visited the Mandal Parishad school which was constructed under the smart city project at Malkapuram and also inspected the construction works of the Health centre at Navuluru village. Additional Commissioner of CRDA Alim Basha and others were present.