IGGAARL 4-year undergraduate programme to churn out farmer scientists

By Express News Service

KADAPA: To churn out farmer scientists, the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL) has come up with a four-year undergraduate programme, comprising theory and practical components, with emphasis on field management, research and experiment.

IGGAARL has been set up by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of the State government, with the support of the Government of India and Government of Germany. The four-year undergraduate programme will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the IGGAARL campus in Pulivendula on Saturday.

In the first two years of the course, IGGAARL will enrol 1,000 farmer scientists each year, and from the third year onwards the number will be increased to 2,000. From the third year, it has planned to enrol farmers from other States and countries.

The Farmer Scientist Course is a key foundation to create the necessary momentum through a multipronged approach (community-driven research, publications, and decision-making) for institutional transformation to agroecology (natural farming). In all, it will have 20 modules, across different thematic domains.

The pedagogy is designed to impart critical thinking skills and hone technical skills in research and extension. By the time, they graduate, the enthusiastic young farmer scientists, will possess knowledge on various subjects, key for agricultural transformation. They will also be taught how to develop A-grade farm models, which incorporate all the nine principles of natural farming and generate income round-the-year. They will conduct field experiments on their own plots of land on priority issues under the guidance of mentors and faculty and the research results will be part of key publications in repute journals.

Farmer scientists are expected to continue their research even after graduation to be beacons of knowledge During enrolment at IGGAARL, they will also be expected to pilot different models for the implementation of Climate Resilient Villages, keeping in mind the sustenance of these models. After graduation, farmer scientists are expected to ensure that they transform at least one village ecosystem per one Rythu Bharosa Kendra.

The RySS is implementing the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming. In 2022-23, it enrolled 8.50 lakh farmers for transitioning to natural farming. “It is the largest initiative in the country. In 2023-24, the plan is to enrol more than 1 million farmers,’’ the RySS said.

KADAPA: To churn out farmer scientists, the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL) has come up with a four-year undergraduate programme, comprising theory and practical components, with emphasis on field management, research and experiment. IGGAARL has been set up by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of the State government, with the support of the Government of India and Government of Germany. The four-year undergraduate programme will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the IGGAARL campus in Pulivendula on Saturday. In the first two years of the course, IGGAARL will enrol 1,000 farmer scientists each year, and from the third year onwards the number will be increased to 2,000. From the third year, it has planned to enrol farmers from other States and countries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Farmer Scientist Course is a key foundation to create the necessary momentum through a multipronged approach (community-driven research, publications, and decision-making) for institutional transformation to agroecology (natural farming). In all, it will have 20 modules, across different thematic domains. The pedagogy is designed to impart critical thinking skills and hone technical skills in research and extension. By the time, they graduate, the enthusiastic young farmer scientists, will possess knowledge on various subjects, key for agricultural transformation. They will also be taught how to develop A-grade farm models, which incorporate all the nine principles of natural farming and generate income round-the-year. They will conduct field experiments on their own plots of land on priority issues under the guidance of mentors and faculty and the research results will be part of key publications in repute journals. Farmer scientists are expected to continue their research even after graduation to be beacons of knowledge During enrolment at IGGAARL, they will also be expected to pilot different models for the implementation of Climate Resilient Villages, keeping in mind the sustenance of these models. After graduation, farmer scientists are expected to ensure that they transform at least one village ecosystem per one Rythu Bharosa Kendra. The RySS is implementing the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming. In 2022-23, it enrolled 8.50 lakh farmers for transitioning to natural farming. “It is the largest initiative in the country. In 2023-24, the plan is to enrol more than 1 million farmers,’’ the RySS said.