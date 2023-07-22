Home States Andhra Pradesh

Landslide claims lives of 2 Jharkhand-based workers in AP's Nandyal district

Published: 22nd July 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Workers stage a protest at the Greenko Multi Power Project site in Nandyal I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a landslide two Jharkhand-based daily labourers reportedly died, while they were doing tunnel works at Greenko Multi Power Project near Pinnapuram village in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district on Friday.The deceased were identified as Sonu Kumar (20) and Munnari Singh Bhokta (35), both hailing from Chatra district in Jharkhand. The workers alleged that the mishap might not have occurred if the management had halted the tunnel works during the rain.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed when the labourers, with the support of social organisations and the Left parties, staged a dharna against the management. The angry  protestors  reportedly vandalised the vehicles of higher-ups during the violent protest. However, the police controlled the mob. Panyam police booked a case under section 174 of the IPC and began the investigation, said Nandyal district SP K Raghuveer Reddy.

Speaking on the issue, CPI Nandyal district secretary N Ranga Naidu alleged that there are no steps being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure workers’ safety. He demanded the management to give `1 crore compensation each to the families of the deceased.TDP State president K Atchannaidu demanded an immediate probe into the matter and sought an action against the organisation.

