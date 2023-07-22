No need for govt to arrest Pawan Kalyan: YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “There is no need for the State government to arrest Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan,” said TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he accused Pawan of reading out the script of someone else to gain political mileage.

“Pawan’s adverse comments have hurt the feelings of volunteers, who have been doing yeoman service to the people. The government will not keep quiet if the opposition unleashes a malicious campaign against the volunteer system,” he observed.By appointing Kola Guruvulu as the YSRC Visakhapatnam district president and also the DCCB Chairman, the Chief Minister has once again revealed his commitment to the political empowerment of BCs,” he said.

VISAKHAPATNAM: “There is no need for the State government to arrest Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan,” said TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he accused Pawan of reading out the script of someone else to gain political mileage. “Pawan’s adverse comments have hurt the feelings of volunteers, who have been doing yeoman service to the people. The government will not keep quiet if the opposition unleashes a malicious campaign against the volunteer system,” he observed.By appointing Kola Guruvulu as the YSRC Visakhapatnam district president and also the DCCB Chairman, the Chief Minister has once again revealed his commitment to the political empowerment of BCs,” he said.