Pawan, Naidu’s volunteer for last 10 years, mocks Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A day after the State government decided to take legal action against Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against volunteers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a tirade against the actor-politician on Friday. He asserted, “Only characterless people like Pawan, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and MLA Balakrishnaare talking negatively about volunteers.”

Jagan was addressing a gathering at Venkatagiri in Tirupati during a programme organised for the distribution of Rs 193.64 crore to 80,686 handloom weavers under YSR Nethanna Nestham.Dubbing Pawan as Naidu’s volunteer for the past 10 years, Jagan said, “It is not right to level allegations and malign our volunteers who are going an extra mile to ensure last mile delivery of schemes. They are doing their best to serve the people. For me, each and every volunteer is my family member.” “Pawan’s remarks are proof that we all live in Kalyug,” the CM remarked.

During his Vaarahi Yatra on July 9, the actor-politician had alleged that volunteers were involved in the trafficking of women in the State.Questioning how unscrupulous and people devoid of culture were levelling baseless allegations against the volunteers, Jagan said, “Naidu’s foster son (referring to Pawan) has exploited and married one woman after another. He has even maintained extra-marital affair.”

Without naming TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and MLA Balakrishna, the Chief Minister lambasted them for lacking culture and humiliating women.Terming JSP a drama company, the CM said, “While Pawan is the actor delivering dialogues in the political drama, Naidu is the producer and yellow media writes the script.”

“The 2.60 lakh volunteers, with 60 per cent of them being my sisters, are locals known to people in the neighbourhood. They work like family members and extend services transparently, irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations,” he expressed.

Criticising Pawan for not having a political character, too, Jagan said, “He says he is in alliance with the BJP, but works alongside the TDP. He gives B-form to his leaders and works as they yellow party’s B-Team.”

Further, Jagan called upon the people to choose between the government that has made the entire country look at the State for its achievements and the political manipulators who want power for looting public money with the help of friendly media.

