TDP supremo Naidu deplores filing of cases against Oppn leaders for questioning govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday strongly condemned the State government’s decision to take legal action against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks against the volunteer system. “It is a shameless and unethical act,’’ he remarked.

The government issued GO 16, giving sanction to the Public Prosecutor to file a complaint against Pawan in a competent court of law for making ‘baseless allegations’ against volunteers.Taking to Twitter, Naidu said the prevailing situation in the State is so bad that it has now become a crime to question the government for its misdeeds.

“The State government’s policy is now that if people raise their voice on their problems, they are being attacked and if political parties question the ruling dispensation, false cases are being foisted against the leaders,” he deplored.

Advising the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to do away with this kind of suppressive attitude, Naidu felt that any ruling dispensation should be answerable to the public. “How can a case be registered against Pawan Kalyan for simply questioning volunteers collecting the personal details of the people against the laid down norms?’’ he asked.

Collecting personal and family details of individuals itself is totally wrong, and misusing the details is highly unethical, Naidu felt. “If at all if any case is to be registered, it should be filed against Jagan, who is misusing the systems,” he observed.

Ridiculing the YSRC government for talking about prestige, Naidu opined that the respect and reputation of the State have been completely damaged in the last four years. “Instead of stifling the voices of the innocent people, Jagan should concentrate on development of the State,’’ Naidu advised.

Personal attacks and filing of false cases against innocent persons will not deviate the public attention from the misdeeds of the YSRC government, Naidu remarked and demanded a reply from the ruling dispensation on the false cases filed against several people.

