Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra woman partially bites off husband’s tongue

The husband, Chandu Naik allegedly tried to kiss her after consuming liquor.

Published: 22nd July 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Blood transfusion

Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a bizarre incident, a woman partially bit off her husband’s tongue, when he allegedly tried to kiss her after consuming liquor. The incident took place at Yellammagutta Thanda in Tuggali mandal falling under Jonnagiri police station limits of Kurnool district on Friday. The news went viral on social media platforms.

Jonnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneyulu told TNIE that Chandu Naik reportedly tried to kiss his wife Pushpavathi, who initially refused as the former was in an inebriated state. However, he continued to force upon her, following which Pushpavathi bit off his tongue. She along with her relatives shifted him to Gootty Government Hospital. Later,  he was later discharged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp