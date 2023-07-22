Andhra woman partially bites off husband’s tongue

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a bizarre incident, a woman partially bit off her husband’s tongue, when he allegedly tried to kiss her after consuming liquor. The incident took place at Yellammagutta Thanda in Tuggali mandal falling under Jonnagiri police station limits of Kurnool district on Friday. The news went viral on social media platforms.

Jonnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneyulu told TNIE that Chandu Naik reportedly tried to kiss his wife Pushpavathi, who initially refused as the former was in an inebriated state. However, he continued to force upon her, following which Pushpavathi bit off his tongue. She along with her relatives shifted him to Gootty Government Hospital. Later, he was later discharged.

