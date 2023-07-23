Floodwater recedes, six districts still on alert in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Though there has been a marginal decrease in flood flow, high alert continues in the six Godavari districts in view of heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari River.

The flood water level at Dowleswaram Barrage has dropped to 10.5 feet (at 6 pm on Saturday) from 11.70 feet on Friday night. Around 8.86 lakh cusecs of water was released into the sea from the barrage on Saturday. The first warning level was not issued as the flood level at the barrage could not touch 11.75 feet.

However, officials of the Dowleswaram Barrage have stated that the situation can change anytime, as there are reports of widespread rain in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari River in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana States. Five boats were pressed into service to shift the people to safer places in the Eluru district from Kannayyagutta and Narlapuram villages in Velerupadu Mandal after the incessant rain damaged the roads between the two villages.

West Godavari collector P Prasanti has alerted Lanka, villagers of Kanakayalanka, Yalamanchililanka, Badava, Lakshmi Palem, KS Palem, Doddipatla, Burugupalli, Abbirajupalem and Gangadapalem in Yalamanchili Mandal, in view of floods

Eluru district Collector YV Prasanna Venkatesh informed that five generators were transported by boats to the flood-affected mandals Velerupadu and Kukkunoor for providing power to cell towers in Jagannathapuram, Koida and Tekuru villages in Velerupadu and Kukkunoor mandals to ensure to functioning of mobile phones. As many as 48 medical camps were set up in flood-prone areas in the Eluru district.

Arrangements are being made to provide uninterrupted power to all mobile phone towers in remote villages, he observed. Assistant Collector Apurva Bharat extensively toured flood-affected remote tribal villages Narlavaram, Turpumetta, Chigurumamidi, Katkuru, Tekuru and Kasaram and inspected the primary health centres and civil supply stock points. Flood water inundated the entire Devipatnam mandal where 44 villages were in low-lying areas, the SI added.

Over 11k cusecs of water released from Prakasam barrage

With heavy inflow into the Krishna River, the gates of Prakasam Barrage have been raised. Surplus water was released at a discharge rate of 11,760 cusecs. According to Prakasam Barrage officials, water was also let out into different canals of the river at a total discharge rate of 5,513 cusecs. Inflows as on Saturday evening at 6 pm were 17,273 cusecs. As per the officials, heavy rains in Khammam and Wyra region is likely to continue for a couple of days

Heavy rainfall, strong winds likely for 4 days

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, likely at isolated places in the north Coastal district for the next four days starting Sunday, in South Coastal and Rayalseema district for three days starting Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at several places across the State on Sunday and Monday. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in Coastal districts and at a few places in the Rayalaseema region. The highest rainfall of six cm was reported in Jiyyamma Valasa of Paravathipuram Manyam district.

