‘Houses for poor in next 6 months’: YSRC general secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of houses for the poor in the R-5 Zone of the Amaravati capital region will be completed in six months, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Saturday.

He inspected the venue in the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) limits, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of nearly 50,000 houses on July 24. He was accompanied by Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna, MLC Talsila Raghuram, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, former MLC D Manikya Varaprasad, Guntur district Collector Venugopala Reddy and other officials.

Stating that the housing project will transform the area and give it a new look, Sajjala explained, “As many as 25 new townships will be developed.”Asserting that the Chief Minister is determined to develop the area, the YSRC leader said the State government will fund the project on its own, even if the Central government does not extend support.

Sajjala said the new townships will have schools, digital libraries, hospitals and other basic infrastructure facilities. Meanwhile, the Housing minister reviewed the arrangements for the foundation-laying ceremony in the CRDA limits and instructed officials to take steps and complete all the works on a war footing at Krishnayyapalem layout as it is the venue for the event.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain interacted with officials and instructed them to complete works for the model house and pylon works immediately. Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation managing director Lakshmi Sha inspected the layout and supervised the arrangements with officials.

He also visited the model house which is under construction at the Krishnayyapalem Layout and instructed the officials to ensure all amenities like electricity connection and drinking water have been provided.

