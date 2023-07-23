JSP chief finds fault with volunteers’ involvement in voter verification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan found fault with the State government for engaging with ed-tech startup BYJU’S and using volunteers for voter verification, despite orders from the election commission against the same.

The actor-politician took to Twitter on Saturday and said, “The truest sense of upholding democracy is to ensure fairness and transparency in the entire election process starting from preparation of voter list to the declaration of the result,” he said and added, “Despite the Election Commission’s clear instructions, several volunteers across AP are being part of the door-to-door survey process along with YCP Booth Level Officers. This is a violation of the Constitution & blatant abuse of power by the YCP in Andhra Pradesh.”

Further, the party demanded the Election Commission of India investigate the issue, take strict action and immediately enforce necessary rules in the State. In another tweet, he said, “No Mega DSC Notification, No Teacher Recruitment, No Teacher Training. But, a loss-making startup gets crores of contracts. Has YCP Govt followed Standard Protocol? How many companies applied for the tender, who were shortlisted? Is it in Public Domain? YCP GOVT RESPOND!”His tweet was accompanied by a newspaper cutting explaining about the debt situation of BYJU’S.

TDP takes up issue with Chief Electoral Officer

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, the TDP complained about the participation of village/ward volunteers in the verification of the voters’ list, stating it was in violation of the CEO’s instructions. They sought remedial action. TDP State President K Atchannaidu cited media reports and said booth-level officers were being guided by village volunteers, despite specific instructions by the Chief Electoral Officer

