Tiriya encounter case: NIA nabs woman among 2 Maoists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons for the CPI (Maoist) attack on security forces, in which six Maoists and one civilian were killed near Tiriya village in Chhattisgarh in 2019.

Two separate teams of NIA nabbed Kandula Sirisha, wife of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK from her native village Alakurapadu, and Duddu Prabhakar from Vijayawada. With the fresh arrests, the total number of arrests in the Tiriya encounter case has risen to six.

According to NIA officials, both the arrested accused were working closely with top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) to promote and expand the banned outfit’s anti-national activities. Several incriminating materials related to the activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres were earlier seized by the NIA during intensive searches at the premises, the officials observed.

“Kandula, Sirisha is a member of the frontal outfit and previously active as armed cadre (tech in charge) of CPI (Maoist). Both Prabhakar and Sirisha were frequent visitors to the core Naxal belt in the Andhra-Orissa border special zone, where they would go to meet the deceased Akkiraju Haragopal, committee member of CPI ( Maoist) and leader of the United Front,” the NIA officials stated.

