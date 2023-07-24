'Amaravati is for all', says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as he lays foundation for housing project in R5 zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Amaravati is for all’ asserted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after laying the foundation stone for the construction of 50,793 houses for the poor women beneficiaries in Amaravati region on Monday.

Addressing a large public gathering at Venkatapalem, he said this is one step in the direction of making Amaravati a social Amaravati, which belongs to everyone. Describing the event as a red letter day in the history of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, “This is the day, the government for the poor attained victory over the enemy of the poor.’

The project fulfils the Chief Minister's long-cherished vision of providing affordable houses to 50,793 people that will be constructed along with 45 social infrastructure projects at a cost of Rs 1,829.57 crore in the R5 Zone of Amaravati.

Chief Minister said to make it happen, his government waged a protracted battle against the evil quartet led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is hell-bent on denying housing sites, later houses in Amaravati region. “They even approached courts to see the poor did not get houses in Amaravati and even engaged nameless organizations to file case after case to obstruct the poor from getting the houses in this region,” he said

The government's dedication to doing justice to the poor was evident as the YSRCP successfully fought and won a legal battle in the Supreme Court to secure housing opportunities for the underprivileged. "18 cases were filed in the High Court and 5 cases in the Supreme Court against the distribution houses to the poor that was legally defeated," the Chief Minister said

When their efforts yielded no results in obstructing the distribution of house site pattas to poor women in R5 Zone, they conspired again and knocked on the doors of the court to obstruct the construction of houses. “They argue that giving a cent of the land to the poor and constructing houses for them in this region leads create demographic imbalance, and creates social imbalance. Today, we are wagging a battle against these capitalist forces, these Naya Zamindars,” he said and asserted that his government will never let down the hopes of the poor.

The government's unwavering commitment prevailed, and now the economically weaker sections will receive houses worth Rs 7 to 10 lakh, registered in the name of the women. “This momentous achievement signifies the triumph of social justice," he said.

According to him, the distribution of these houses serves as a testament to the government's dedication to creating a more inclusive and just society. Through this initiative, the marginalized and underprivileged will now have the opportunity to experience a sense of security, stability, and empowerment, paving the way for a more equitable future in Amaravati.

