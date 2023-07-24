Amit Shah lays stone for 108-ft Lord Rama statue in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for the 108-feet Panchaloha statue of Lord Rama, tipped to be the tallest stone statue in the country, in Mantralayam, Kurnool district on Sunday evening.

On the occasion, he lauded Jai Sri Rama Foundation and Mantrayalam temple officials for embarking on such a grand project. The Lord Rama statue is set to be installed in the land provided by Mantrayalam temple. The project is expected to be completed in the next two years.

The tallest statue of Lord Rama will be built at an estimated cost of `300 crore. Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, known for his work on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Gujarat, has been entrusted with designing the statue.

A magnificent temple of Lord Rama will also be constructed in front of the statue in a sprawling 10-acre of land near the revered Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. This temple will be constructed as a stone structure under the skilled guidance of Dr A Velu, one of the architects overseeing the temple’s design and construction.

Ambitious plans are being drawn to construct several small temples on the premises of Rama temple in Mantralayam.The statue holds immense significance as Raghavendra Swamy was an ardent devotee of the divine. Keeping this in mind, the seer had allotted 10 acres of land to accommodate the installation of Lord Rama’s idol.

