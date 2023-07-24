AP Housing minister inaugurates Trust Joint Center for better ortho care

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister Jogi Ramesh inaugurated the newly established Trust Joint Centre under the auspices of Trust Hospital on Sunday. The minister attended the inauguration ceremony of the hospital at Benz Circle as chief guest and former Minister Kamineni Srinivas lit the lamp and began the programme.

Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, East MLA Gadde Rammohana Rao, YSRC leaders Devineni Avinash, Boppana Bhavakumar, former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and others attended the programme and congratulated the organisers.

Jogi Ramesh said that it is commendable to make advanced robotic medical services available to the people of the Vijayawada region. The minister hailed the establishment of a world-class hospital under the leadership of Dr U Venkataramana, who has been serving the public for a long time through the Trust Hospital.

Venkata Ramana explained to the minister that the Centre has been established with the aim of comprehensive joint care and better results can be achieved with robotic joint replacement treatments being provided by the centre.

