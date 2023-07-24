Home States Andhra Pradesh

Avinash Reddy shoots off letter to CBI chief, seeks review of ‘biased’ probe

The YSRC MP lodged a complaint against the former investigation officer, alleging the latter had conducted a biased inquiry.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a fresh development, Kadapa YSRC MP Avinash Reddy raised concerns over the CBI investigation into former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.In a letter addressed to CBI director Praveen Sood on Sunday, Avinash expressed doubts about the manner in which the probe was conducted by CBI SP Ram Singh and sought a review of the probe in light of the third chargesheet filed by the CBI. The letter comes in the wake of the recent testimony of YS Sharmila to the CBI, where she had hinted at political motive behind her uncle’s murder.

The YSRC MP lodged a complaint against the former investigation officer, alleging the latter had conducted a biased inquiry.In his letter, Avinash Reddy, an accused in the case, alleged the witnesses in the case were threatened and YS Vivekananda Reddy’s PA Krishna Reddy was even tortured in order to implicate him, his father Bhaskar Reddy and Shiva Shankar Reddy. He complained that Ram Singh had changed the statements of a few witnesses. He stated that the CBI SP investigated the case based on contradictory  statements of accused-turned-approver Dastagiri. The Kadapa MP raised doubts about Vivekanada Reddy’s second marriage, and alleged that the murder could have been motivated by a bid to obtain property documents in the name of the second wife.

