BJP chief begins State tour from Rayalaseeema

By Express News Service

KADAPA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari commenced her State tour from Rayalaseema region on Sunday to strengthen the party. She held a zonal level meeting with party cadres at Prodattur in Kadapa district.This is her first visit to the region after assuming charge as the State BJP chief. “I am happy to have commenced my State tour from Rayalaseema. My father NT Rama Rao too commenced his political journey from Rayalaseema,” she said, while addressing a press conference in Proddatur.

On Tuesday, she will chair the party coastal zone meeting in Guntur, followed by Godavari zone meeting in Rajamahendravaram on July 26, North Andhra Zone meeting in Visakhapatnam on July 27.Speaking at the meeting, she lashed out at the YSRC government for diverting even funds provided to panchayats, which resulted in a few sarpanches taking the extreme step of ending their lives in Prakasam district. She blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the sorry state of the State economy.

Asserting that the BJP is a champion of poor and downtrodden, she listed out various measures initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Andhra Pradesh was given priority in sanction of development projects post bifurcation. “The State has been sanctioned 22 lakh houses by the Centre. How many have been constructed? The emphasis laid on changing the colours of the houses, is missing in construction of the houses,” she observed.Decrying the neglect of various irrigation projects, especially those in Rayalaseema, she said Annamayya Dam is yet to be repaired after the disaster and the victims of deluge are yet to be given houses.

