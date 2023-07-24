Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP chief begins State tour from Rayalaseeema

She blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the sorry state of the State economy.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari addresses a media conference at Proddatur in Kadapa district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari commenced her State tour from Rayalaseema region on Sunday to strengthen the party. She held a zonal level meeting with party cadres at Prodattur in Kadapa district.This is her first visit to the region after assuming charge as the State BJP chief. “I am happy to have commenced my State tour from Rayalaseema. My father NT Rama Rao too commenced his political journey from Rayalaseema,” she said, while addressing a press conference in Proddatur.

On Tuesday, she will chair the party coastal zone meeting in Guntur, followed by Godavari zone meeting in Rajamahendravaram on July 26, North Andhra Zone meeting in Visakhapatnam on July 27.Speaking at the meeting, she lashed out at the YSRC government for diverting even funds provided to panchayats, which resulted in a few sarpanches taking  the extreme step of ending their lives in Prakasam district. She blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the sorry state of the State economy.

Asserting that the BJP is a champion of poor and downtrodden, she listed out various measures initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Andhra Pradesh was given priority in sanction of development projects post bifurcation. “The State has been sanctioned 22 lakh houses by the Centre. How many have been constructed? The emphasis laid on changing the colours of the houses, is missing in construction of the houses,” she observed.Decrying the neglect of various irrigation projects, especially those in Rayalaseema, she said Annamayya Dam is yet to be repaired after the disaster and the victims of deluge are yet to be given houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daggubati Purandeswari Rayalaseema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp