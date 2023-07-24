CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation stone for houses in CRDA Region

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for construction of houses at Krishnayapalem in the CRDA Region on Monday. A total of 50,793 houses will be constructed in EWS layouts by the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation, besides executing 45 social infrastructure projects at a cost of Rs 1,829.57 crore.

With a firm resolve to stand by the poor and provide shelter for their secured future, the State government distributed 50,793 house sites to women beneficiaries free of cost in the CRDA region on May 26.According to officials, development of 25 layouts in 1,402.58 acres in the CRDA Region will be taken up under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki illu programme. House sites of a market value ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh have already been distributed free of cost to beneficiaries. The government will spend Rs 1,371.41 crore on construction of houses and Rs 384.42 crore on development of infrastructure.

Construction of 45 social infrastructure projects, including 11 Anganwadi centres, 11 schools, 11 digital libraries and 12 hospitals at a cost of Rs 73.74 crore is also part of the project. About 28,000 saplings will be planted and maintained at a cost of Rs 168 lakh in two phases to maintain greenery.

AP has ranked No 1 in the country in construction of pucca houses for the poor. As many as 30.65 lakh women beneficiaries have been given house sites worth Rs 76,625 crore with proper registrations in 71,811 acres. Construction of 21.25 lakh houses has been taken up at a cost of Rs 57,375 crore.

