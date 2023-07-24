Eight vulnerable points identified on flood banks of Godavari river

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The eroded flood banks of Godavari river have posed a submersion threat to adjacent villages and towns in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Irrigation experts have underlined the need for strengthening the flood banks of the river to protect the adjacent villages and towns from submersion when Godavari is in spate.

The total length of flood banks in the erstwhile Godavari districts is put at 537 km. The length of Godavari flood banks from Polavaram to Dowleswaram Barrage is 80 km. Gowthami river has 68 km length of left bank and 80 km right bank. The total length of left and right flood banks of Vasishta is 180 km and that of Vainateya and Vruddha Gowthami rivers is 56 km and 40 km.

Speaking to TNIE, Dowleswaram Barrage Superintending Engineer G Srinivasa Rao said the Water Resources Department has identified eight vulnerable points on the flood banks and effective measures have been taken to prevent breaches as Godavari is in spate.

“We intensify patrol on the river banks after the second flood warning is issued at Dowleswaram Barrage. A proposal has been sent to the State government to strengthen the flood banks at a cost of `250 crore,” he said.

Polavaram Superintending Engineer K Narasimha Murthy said, “Our flood banks are safe. Lanka villages used to be affected due to their geographical location during Godavari floods. We step up vigil on flood banks of Godavari river if inflows touch 15 lakh cusecs. Now, there is no need to be alarmed.”

