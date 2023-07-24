Floodwater rising at Dowleswaram Barrage

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/KAKINADA: The floodwater level in Godavari at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is rising slowly and steadily.The flood level at Dowleswaram Barrage stood at 10.80 feet on Sunday evening. The surplus water is being released downstream at a discharge rate of 8.60 cusecs. At Bhadrachalam, the water level crossed the first warning level of 43 feet on Saturday night and declined marginally.

Due to intermittent heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Godavari, the flood level and inflows are likely to increase and decrease in the coming days.Dowleswaram Barrage Superintending Engineer G Srinivasa Rao said, “The flood threat is not over and it will continue till the end of rainy season. We have alerted irrigation officials and the field staff to be on alert and intensify patrol on the flood banks to prevent any breaches.”

Meanwhile, Eluru Sub-Collector Adarsha Rajendran and Assistant Collector Apurva Bharata visited the flood affected Velerupadu mandal and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures. The mandal officials have been directed to closely monitor the flood situation and take relief and rehabilitation measures.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, VR Puram MPTC member P Pradeep Kumar urged the State government to provide tarpaulin sheets to people of Nuti Gudem and Gurrampet villages to cover their houses.

In Konaseema, the woes of people due to floods continued, especially in mandals where the road connectivity was disrupted. Causeways in P Gannavaram, Ainavilli and Mamidikuduru mandals were submerged. Burugu Lanka, Udimudi Lanka, Anagari Lanka and other island villages were cut out off from the rest of the district.

