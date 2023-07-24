Home States Andhra Pradesh

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in AP coastal districts for next three days

Rainfall up to 3 cm was reported at several places in coastal Andhra and at a few places in Rayalaseema.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:28 AM

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, at isolated places in coastal districts for the next three days starting Monday, and in Rayalaseema starting Tuesday.

A cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24.Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted at several places across the State for the next three days, the IMD predicted.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.The highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Visakhapatnam, Kaikalur and Gajapathinagaram, followed by 4 cm in Gudivada of Krishna district, Prathipadu in Kakinada, Vepada and Bondapalle in Vizianagaram.

Rainfall up to 3 cm was reported at several places in coastal Andhra and at a few places in Rayalaseema. Several low-lying areas were inundated.  Commuters faced severe inconvenience due to waterlogging on major roads.

