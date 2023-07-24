Pakistani man gets bail, reunites with family after three years in Nandyal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Pakistani national, who was jailed for over three years for illegally entering into India using fake documents, reunited with his Indian family at Gadivemula in Nandyal district on Sunday after he was granted bail following the orders of the Telangana High Court.

Gulzar Khan and Dowlatha Bee, a resident of Gadivemula, were happily married till the former planned to move to Pakistan with her and five children. Gulzar Khan’s frequent calls to his family in Pakistan drew the suspicion of the intelligence sleuths and he found himself in prison after his arrest by the Hyderabad police. Later, Dowlatha Bee moved Telangana High Court seeking her husband’s release and permission to live with family. On Thursday night, the High Court granted bail, allowing him to reunite with his family.

Speaking to reporters, Gulzar Khan said that he would stay with his family in Nandyal and would work here until further orders by the court. According to police, Gulzar Khan hails from Pakistan and went to Saudi in search of a job. Around 2009, he was arrested by the police there as he failed to produce proper documents. He reportedly claimed that he was from Haridwar in India and provided fake documents to prove his claim.

According to the family members, he landed in Mumbai in 2009 after his deportation to India by Saudi authorities. While he was working as a painter in Mumbai, Dowlatha Bee’s call to somebody else, reached him. The duo, however, continued to keep in touch and love blossomed between them. In 2011, Gulzar Khan came to Kurnool, proposed her and the duo got married.

