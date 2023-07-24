Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan, Naidu will return to Hyderabad after defeat in 2024: Ambati Rambabu

He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was parroting the words of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rambabu

Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Water Resources. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu yet again lashed out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks on the volunteer system in the State. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was parroting the words of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons at his camp office in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district on Sunday, the Water Resources Minister predicted that both Pawan and Naidu will return to their houses in Hyderabad after 2024 elections following their debacle. “The bond between Pawan and Naidu is as strong as Fevicol bond,” he ridiculed.He opined that the adverse comments of Pawan and Naidu on the volunteer system revealed a deep conspiracy against an established system working for better governance in the State.  

Hitting out at TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana, Ambati advised him to refer the old newspapers to know the fact that TDP chief Naidu insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public, not once, but several times. “What about all those meetings and trips arranged to the Polvaram project site with the government money only to sing praise of Naidu? Where was Kanna at that time and where was his criticism,” Ambati sought to know.

