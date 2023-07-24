Home States Andhra Pradesh

SRM-AP awarded for promising syllabus design and development

The award function was organised by Observe Now, a media platform and presented by LinkedIn, under the aegis of the Government of Telangana.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University-AP

SRM University-AP (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP was awarded the “Most Promising University for Curriculum Design and Development” at the 2nd Education Leaders and Awards Conclave held at Hyderabad.The award function was organised by Observe Now, a media platform and presented by LinkedIn, under the aegis of the Government of Telangana.

“The award is a testimony to our tireless pursuit of excellence,” said Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP. He added that advancement in the education system should be on par with the advancement of technology, the education system cannot afford to fall behind, so the revamped curricula at SRM-AP are designed with a futuristic perspective.

“The curriculum was made taking into consideration of the National Education Policy. Industrial experts from across the country were invited for an Industry-Academia Dialogue at SRM-AP to deliberate and strategise an industry-relevant curriculum,” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM University-AP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp