SRM-AP awarded for promising syllabus design and development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP was awarded the “Most Promising University for Curriculum Design and Development” at the 2nd Education Leaders and Awards Conclave held at Hyderabad.The award function was organised by Observe Now, a media platform and presented by LinkedIn, under the aegis of the Government of Telangana.

“The award is a testimony to our tireless pursuit of excellence,” said Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP. He added that advancement in the education system should be on par with the advancement of technology, the education system cannot afford to fall behind, so the revamped curricula at SRM-AP are designed with a futuristic perspective.

“The curriculum was made taking into consideration of the National Education Policy. Industrial experts from across the country were invited for an Industry-Academia Dialogue at SRM-AP to deliberate and strategise an industry-relevant curriculum,” he explained.

