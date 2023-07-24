'Will give you tuition': Botcha answers to Pawan Kalyan’s question on Byju’s

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a counterattack to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s Saturday tweet questioning the State government for awarding contract to loss-making startup Byju’s, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana offered to give private tuition to make him understand the facts.

Taking to Twitter, Botcha said, “Pawan Kalyan, from today onwards I’ll give you tuition, but my only condition is that you should promise to do your homework. Today’s assignment is to go through the seven lessons thoroughly.”He posted seven points in the form of lessons to ‘enlighten’ the JSP chief.

The Andhra Pradesh government is the only one in the world that has given up its power to decide the eligibility or scope as far as public procurement tenders are concerned. The finalisation of scope and eligibility of any government tender above Rs 100 crore is done by a special judge appointed with the concurrence of the High Court.

Tender specifications are put in public domain giving 21 days to companies to comment/react. After that, the judge takes a call and tender specifications are locked, he explained the procedure.He further said their government is the only one in the world that has a judicial preview thereby ensuring a level playing field to all companies. “A basic Google search will give the actor-politician details of all the companies, which are engaged with the government for this particular tender since August 2022,” he informed.

Responding to Botcha’s counterattack, Pawan Kalyan tweeted, advising him to check the facts about Byju’s and expand his myopic thinking. He posted a news article about the deal between the State government and the startup.

“A simple Google search about the company says it is making huge losses even in 2021 and yet the YCP Govt, with so many advisors and bureaucrats, thought it is fine to give a contract to this company. Why? How could a loss making startup get such a huge contract when it was not just facing financial loss, but also accusations for its functioning? On what basis was this contract given?” the JSP chief questioned.

Responding to it, Botch tweeted, “Dear @PawanKalyan, it seems like yesterday’s class was not enough! Today, I will teach you ‘grassroots reality.’ For that, again request you to do your homework and read one among many such LATEST reports.” He posted a news article about how Byju’s and bilingual textbooks are bringing about a change in school education of AP.

