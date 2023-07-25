Home States Andhra Pradesh

16 arrested for peddling ganja, cannabis worth Rs 2.25L seized in AP

Apart from this, suspect sheets have been opened against 156 people and PD Act has been invoked against four people.

Published: 25th July 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police busted a ganja peddling gang, arrested as many as 16 people for illegally peddling and consuming ganja, and seized 25 kg of contraband worth Rs 2.50 lakh in Vedullapalli on Monday. 

According to the police, the main accused B Pradeep, a native of Visakhapatnam has been allegedly smuggling ganja procured from local tribals of Odisha and selling it to various dealers in Ongole and Chirala areas. 

The other arrested were identified as P Prem Chand, Mohammed Ameer Bhasha, N Chandra Sekhar, M Sravan Kumar, M Srinivas Rao, Sk Sadiq, Sk Hussain, M Vamsi, U Solomon, K Chinna Venkateswarlu, B Jaipal, D Yesu Babu, N Tarun, and K Sambaiah. 

Speaking on the occasion, district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal said that the district police department has been taking all necessary measures to eradicate illegal ganja peddling and consumption in Bapatla district.

“So far, as many as 146 people have been arrested and 35 cases were booked till now in 2023. Apart from this, suspect sheets have been opened against 156 people and PD Act has been invoked against four people. An awareness programme ‘Sankalpam’ has been initiated in the district to educate youth,” he said.

