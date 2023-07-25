AP CM lays stone for 50,793 houses for poor in Rs 5 zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50,793 houses for the poor women beneficiaries under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu at 25 layouts in the R5 Zone of Amaravati on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting at Venkatapalem, Jagan called Amaravati a ‘social capital’, which belonged to everyone in the State. “The constructed houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries, once completed. All the beneficiaries will be given documents of their houses at 25 counters. The houses will be mapped with the beneficiaries in both Mangalagiri and Tadikonda constituencies,” Jagan stated.

The housing project fulfilled Chief Minister’s long-cherished vision of providing affordable houses to 50,793 people, which would be constructed along with 45 social infrastructure projects at a cost of Rs 1,829.57 crore in the Amaravati capital region.

Describing the event as a red letter day in the history of Andhra Pradesh, he said, “This is the day when the government for the poor attained victory over the enemy of the poor. The economically weaker sections will receive houses worth Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, registered in the name of the women beneficiaries.”

“This momentous achievement signifies the triumph of social justice,” he added. Jagan elaborated that the underprivileged would have the opportunity to experience a sense of security, and empowerment, paving the way for a more equitable future in Amaravati.

Oppn created legal hurdles for housing scheme, says CM

The Chief Minister, who launched a pylon, said his government waged a protracted battle for three years against the evil quartet led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was hell-bent on denying house sites to the poor in the Amaravati region.

“They filed eight cases in the High Court and another five in the Supreme Court and even engaged nameless organisations to obstruct the scheme,” Jagan pointed out. The government’s dedication to ensuring justice for the poor was evident as the YSRC successfully won the legal battle in the SC to secure housing opportunities for the underprivileged, he added.

Asserting that his government would never let down the poor, Jagan said the Opposition argued that giving a cent of the land and constructing houses for the poor in this region would create social and demographic imbalance. “Those who oppose the welfare of the underprivileged are nothing short of demons.”

Earlier, the CM planted saplings as part of the Vanamahotsavam and inspected the model house. Housing Minister J Ramesh, Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, Bapatla MP N Suresh and Guntur district Collector, M. Venugopala Reddy were also present.

